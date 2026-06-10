EC head aims to consolidate control over EU countries’ defense policy — Politico

BRUSSELS, June 10. /TASS/. An unbridled drive to centralize power has become the defining feature of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is currently expanding her influence into the defense domain, the European edition of Politico reported.

According to the publication, the development of a key European defense strategy intended to define the EU’s priorities and threats against it post-July NATO summit, has been entrusted to a tight-knit circle of von der Leyen’s close advisors.

Politico reported that, as a result, the document has effectively seen no involvement from the European External Action Service (EEAS), which traditionally handled such initiatives, with European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius noting that he was not informed about the essence of the strategy being developed "at the highest level."

According to Politico, the European Commission’s determination to seize leadership of the defense sector has become a cause for concern among the EU member states’ national governments. The publication noted that the systematic appointment of von der Leyen’s loyal officials to politically significant posts is proof of her overall trend towards the consolidation of power within the European Commission as alternative institutions including the European Union’s diplomatic service are being sidelined.