IRGC carries out retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Middle East

TEHRAN, June 10. /TASS/. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out strikes on US military bases in the Middle East in response to American attacks on Iran, the Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian armed forces said.

"In response to the invasion by the US military into the southern parts of our country under the pretext of responding to the destruction of a helicopter <...> the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out strikes on certain US bases in the region," Mehr news agency quoted the headquarters’ statement as saying.

Earlier, the US Central Command reported carrying out strikes on Iran after an American Apache helicopter was shot down over the Strait of Hormuz.