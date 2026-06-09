Russia may resume electricity supplies to Turkey in September

ST. PETERSBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Inter RAO expects that electricity supplies to Turkey will begin no earlier than September, CEO of the Russian energy company Sergey Dregval, told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Due to unprecedentedly low prices in the Turkish domestic market, deliveries were not carried out in 2026. We expect the resumption of exports in September 2026 at the earliest," he said.

The opportunity of exporting to Turkey will depend both on electricity prices abroad and on the regime and balance situation in the energy systems of southern Russia and Georgia, the chief executive added.

In February 2026, Alexandra Panina, a member of the executive board of Inter RAO, said that Russia exported 231 million kWh of electricity to Turkey in 2025, which is four times higher than in 2024.