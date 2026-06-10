US begins third wave of strikes on Iran — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. The US armed forces have begun carrying out a third wave of strikes on Iran, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported on X on Tuesday, citing a US administration official.

According to him, a third wave of strikes is now underway. Earlier, he reported the start of a second wave of US strikes targeting air defense systems and radars in Iran.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command reported that American forces had begun carrying out strikes on Iran in response to an attack on an Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.