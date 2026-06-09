Pentagon admits that its planes at bases in continental US still unprotected from drones

WASHINGTON, June 9. /TASS/. Warplanes at US bases in the continental part of the country are still unprotected against potential drone attacks, US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said.

"This is one of the more significant threats, particularly in the CONUS (Continental US - TASS), right where we have to date treated those of sanctuary locations [for aircraft] and have not done a lot to defend against them (drones - TASS), but that's changing quickly," he said at a hearing of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

"We are in the process of prioritizing the bases and starting to field equipment, I think, on the order of 14 bases, we're focused on in the near term, all the way from the command and control and the monitoring systems to do sensing around the base, as well as various kinetic, non-kinetic, and directed energy type weapons," he added.