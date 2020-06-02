Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian Su-57 and Turkish TF-X fifth generation jet fighters may become potential competitors if they enter the global arms market, says Dmitry Shugayev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC).

"We cannot rule out the possibility that, in perspective, when our Turkish partners create their national TF-X fighter, and if both this machine and our Su-57 enter the global arms market, they might potentially become competitors. This is normal reality, we are always ready for healthy competition in fair game with rules," Shugayev said in an interview for Turkey’s Ekoturk TV channel.

The Su-57 fifth generation fighter is purposed for elimination of all types of air, ground-and water-based targets. The plane features supersonic cruising speed, internal bays for weapons, radio-absorptive painting and the newest onboard equipment complex.

The TF-X is a project of a fifth-generation fighter, developed by the Turkish TAI aerospace company as a replacement for the US F-16 planes. In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense of Turkey Nurettin Canikli noted that while a number of nations, including the UK, are involved in the project, Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company.