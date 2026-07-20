New Iran-US agreement to envisage mutual refraining from aggressive actions — TV

RABAT, July 20. /TASS/. A new initiative to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington, as well as any potential deals would require both sides to refrain from aggressive actions, the Al Hadath television channel reported.

According to its sources, "a new proposal on an agreement between the United States and Iran envisages the cessation of aggressive, hostile actions." In addition, potential agreements would bind the sides to "implement provision of the memorandum of understanding" that was signed earlier, the sources said.

According to earlier reports, the countries engaged in mediatory efforts between Iran and the United States propose to establish a ten-day ceasefire to discuss options for resuming the temporary agreement. "Mediators have passed a proposal to de-escalate the war with the US that would offer a 10-day ceasefire," Reuters reported.