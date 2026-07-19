Russia will respond proportionately to Seoul’s deployment of Typhon missile systems — MFA

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia will respond proportionately if the Republic of Korea deploys the American Typhon missile system on its territory, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS.

"If such a development were to occur, it would be regarded as a threat to the security of the Russian Federation, which would entail an appropriate response," he said, answering a question about Moscow's response to Seoul's deployment of the American Typhon missile system on its territory.

However, Rudenko noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry currently has no information regarding the Republic of Korea's intentions to take such a step.

American Typhon missile systems can be used to launch SM-6 multirole missiles and Tomahawk cruise missiles with a range of approximately 2,000 km.