Iran fails to damage Bahrain's air navigation system with drones — agency

TUNIS, July 20. /TASS/. Iran’s drone attacks on Bahrain's air navigation system did not affect the system's operations, the Kingdom's Civil Aviation Authority said, according to BNA agency.

"The relevant authorities immediately responded to the incident and took necessary measures to ensure the continuity of the air navigation system and the safety of air traffic," BNA quoted the Authority’s statement as saying.

On July 8, the United States pounded Iran with missiles for the first time since the signing of a Washington-Tehran memorandum, allegedly in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump terminated the ceasefire with Iran. In retaliation, Tehran attacked US facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, and Jordan.