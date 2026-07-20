China’s exports of passenger cars to Russia soar 134% in 1H 2026

BEIJING, July 20. /TASS/. China’s exports of passenger cars to Russia climbed by 134.7% to $6.24 bln in value terms in January-June 2026, according to figures released by the General Administration of Customs of China.

The value of shipments in the same period in 2025 amounted to $2.66 bln. Thus, exports of passenger cars grew by $3.58 bln over the year.

Truck shipments rose by 55.2% to $456.17 mln from $293.99 mln in the previous year. Exports of components added 14.3% to $1.19 bln from $1.05 bln.

The total value of exports of passenger cars, trucks, and automotive components from China to Russia jumped by 97.4% to $7.89 bln from around $4 bln in the first half of 2025.

According to TASS’ calculations, passenger cars, trucks, and components accounted for about 13% of total Chinese exports to Russia. The total volume of supplies from China to Russia increased by 28.4% in the first half of the year to $60.6 bln.