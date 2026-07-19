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Russia-Africa Summit

Over 30 countries confirm participation in Russia-Africa Summit — Russian Foreign Ministry

Department Director Anatoly Bashkin says the number of countries expressing their readiness to attend the summit is rising "each day"
© Yevgeny Biyatov/ POOL/ TASS

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. More than 30 African countries have confirmed their participation in the third Russia-Africa Summit, scheduled for October of this year, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of African States to the South of Sahara Anatoly Bashkin told TASS.

"As of mid-July, more than 30 countries have confirmed. Given that Africa has 54 states, this is a fairly significant result. We still have time ahead of us. The process is continuing. Each day, more and more countries are expressing their readiness to attend the summit," he said.

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Foreign policyRussia-Africa Summit
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