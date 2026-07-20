Kazakhstan’s energy ministry confirms another attack on oil tanker in Black Sea

ASTANA, July 20. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry has confirmed a drone attack on the tanker Nelsa at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) terminal in the Black Sea, with no injuries, and no oil spill occurring.

"According to available information, on the night of July 19-20, a UAV attacked the tanker Nelsa, which was loading at the CPC marine terminal. The incident caused a fire, which was promptly extinguished. There were no injuries, and no oil spill occurred," the ministry said in a statement. An assessment of the vessel’s technical condition and the consequences of the incident is currently underway. The Kazakh ministry is in constant contact with the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

On July 19, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated that strikes on tankers transporting CPC oil constitute an unacceptable infringement upon the republic's economic interests. The ministry did not rule out that Astana might demand compensation for the damages incurred.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry previously clarified that on July 19, during loading operations at the CPC marine terminal, two tankers, Asia and Nisson Ios, were attacked with unmanned aerial vehicles. "These vessels were loading oil produced in Kazakhstan. The tankers carried international crews," the ministry said.

The attack caused a fire on the vessels, which was promptly extinguished by the crews. There were no casualties, the agency said on Sunday. Kazakhstan exports about 80% of oil produced via the CPC.