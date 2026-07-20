Russia, Nepal mark 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations

NEW DELHI, July 20. /TASS/. Russia and Nepal are marking the seventieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on July 20, the Russian embassy in Kathmandu has reported.

"Today we mark a significant date - the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Nepal. These relations are traditionally friendly in nature, are based on a rich history of economic and cultural-humanitarian ties, and are characterized by the absence of systemic contradictions and a broad commonality of approaches to key issues on the international agenda," Russian Ambassador to the republic Alexey Surovtsev noted.

He recalled that in September 2025, on the sidelines of the SCO summit in the Chinese city of Tianjin, a meeting between the leaders of Russia and Nepal took place, reflecting the readiness of the parties to expand cooperation. "We hope that we will steadily move forward in this direction," the diplomat said. According to Surovtsev, "Russian-Nepalese cooperation has enormous potential." "Our country has significant advantages in areas key to Nepal's economy. We have extensive experience in hydropower, broad opportunities for cooperation in agriculture and fertilizer supplies," he pointed out.

Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Nepal were established on July 20, 1956. The Soviet diplomatic mission was opened in Kathmandu in October 1959, and in July 1961 the Embassy of Nepal began its work in Moscow. In 1991, Nepal was among the first to recognize Russia as the successor state to the Soviet Union.