Tourist flow from China to Russia could surge 27-35% by end of 2026 — ATOR

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The number of Chinese citizens visiting Russia is projected to increase by 27-35% by the end of 2026, Maya Lomidze, Executive Director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR), told TASS.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree extending visa-free entry rights for Chinese citizens until December 31, 2027.

"According to preliminary estimates by ATOR's analytical service, the growth in visits by Chinese citizens to Russia could reach 27-35% year-on-year by the end of 2026," Lomidze said.

She noted that the tourism industry highly welcomes the extension of the visa-free regime. According to industry experts, this policy will play a crucial role in boosting tourist arrivals from China. Other contributing factors include the preservation of visa-free group tours--which are highly convenient for Chinese operators--the launch of a cross-border cable car line in the Amur Region, and the expansion and diversification of air travel options.

"At the same time, we must emphasize the need for further inbound tourism support. This includes more intensive promotion of Russian tourism products in China and organizing regular familiarization tours to Russian regions for Chinese travel agencies, coordinated with Russian tour operators who manage safe travel programs," Lomidze added.