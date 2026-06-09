Withdrawal from NPT not in Iran’s interests neither now nor in future — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Withdrawing from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is not in Iran’s interests, neither now nor in the future, said Andrey Belousov, head of the Russian delegation to the NPT Review Conference and Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"As for Iran’s withdrawal, it is a sovereign state, and the Iranians are free to make any decision they consider appropriate. But, in my view, such a move would not be in Iran’s best interests, neither now nor in the future, for many reasons," the diplomat said during a PIR Center seminar. "They would then cut themselves off from the ability to rely on the agreement, specifically Articles 3 and 4, when implementing their plans in the field of peaceful nuclear energy," he clarified.

"This is a very important issue for Iran. Moreover, if Iran were to withdraw from the agreement, it would give its adversaries an additional reason to take the most extreme measures against the country," Belousov noted. "The Iranian leadership will not take such a step," he added.