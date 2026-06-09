Russian Baltic Fleet forces repel enemy drone attack on naval base in drills

KALININGRAD, June 9. /TASS/. The crew of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s anti-saboteur boat Vladimir Nosov practiced repelling a notional enemy’s attack by uncrewed boats and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on a naval base during drills in the Baltic Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported.

"In accomplishing the objectives of patrolling the Baltic Sea waters near a naval base in defense against a notional enemy’s threats, the boat crew held an exercise, live-firing standard armament," the press office said in a statement.

In addition, the personnel delivered fire on the targets that simulated a hypothetical enemy’s UAVs, practiced the assignments of radiation, chemical and biological protection and conducted an exercise for ship damage control and actions for submerged ant-saboteur defense with dives, it specified.