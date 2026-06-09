Resumption of wide-scale US strikes on Iran would be costly step — Trump

NEW YORK, June 9. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has admitted that a resumption of a large-scale military operation against Iran would be a costly step and would lead to the Strait of Hormuz’s being closed for months.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump said that some of his "best friends" want him to start bombing again, but, in his words, "they don't understand." He did not say however who he was speaking about.

According to the US leader, a resumption of wide-scale US strikes would be costly and would lead to the months-long closure of the Strait of Hormuz.