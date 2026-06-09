Reaching US-Iran deal could take months — Vance

WASHINGTON, June 10. /TASS/. Negotiations on a potential agreement between the United States and Iran could take months, though it is also possible that the sides may reach a deal within a week, US Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with CBS News.

"I feel that we are in a position to get a deal that is good for the United States economically, and that really does deal with the Iranian nuclear program, not just now, not just while Donald Trump is president, but for the long term, to where my kids can say when they're adults, Iran is not going to have a nuclear weapon, that's the goal of the policy, and I think we're very close to achieving that goal, but we still got some wood to chop, we're going to keep doing it," he said.

"I think we're going to know a lot before the midterm elections. Look, I think the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now," Vance added.