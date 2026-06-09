Fire on gas pipeline in Dagestan extinguished

MAKHACHKALA, June 9. /TASS/. Emergency responders have extinguished a large fire that broke out on a main gas pipeline near Kizilyurt in Russia’s Dagestan Region, the regional Emergencies Ministry branch reported.

"At 10:40 p.m. Moscow time (7:40 p.m. GMT -- TASS), the fire was fully extinguished. No casualties or injuries occurred," the statement said.

The ministry added that the section of the pipeline where the fire broke out has been shut off. "The gas pipeline has been shut down, the isolated section is 29 km," the agency said, noting that the pipeline belongs to Gazprom Transgaz Makhachkala. The resulting flare-up reached a height of up to 15 meters before being extinguished.

Meanwhile, Kizilyurt Mayor Said Mamatkhanov denied reports of sabotage on the pipeline and urged reliance on official information. "I urge you not to give in to panic or spread unverified versions about unmanned aerial vehicles, terrorist attacks or sabotage. These claims are far from reality and only serve those who want to spread chaos. A technical malfunction is the only established cause at this stage," he wrote on his Telegram channel.