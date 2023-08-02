Kremlin says arming volunteers in Belgorod Region 'necessary'

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The arming of territorial defense volunteers in Russia’s Belgorod Region is being carried out in accordance with the law and in connection with the current situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The main thing here is that everything is being done in strict accordance with the law and also, of course, in connection with the situation on the ground in this border region. These measures are necessary because of the attacks coming from Ukrainian territory," he pointed out.

When asked if the Kremlin was concerned about weapons falling into the wrong hands, Peskov said: "Weapons are never outside of control. All control mechanisms should certainly be provided for and carefully implemented. In fact, there is no doubt that this is the case."

Earlier, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheclav Gladkov announced that since the situation in the region remained difficult, a decision had been made to provide weapons to defense units. Their members have been given machine guns and anti-drone rifles, as well as UAZ SUVs. In addition, a drone squad conducted a drill on how to use unmanned aerial vehicles. The Belgorod Region’s Territorial Defense consists of about 3,000 members; seven battalions have been created on the border with Ukraine. Territorial defense units have been undergoing training in the region since November 2022.