Tariff preference for butter imports to be renewed until end of 2025 in Russia

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The tariff preference for imports of 25,000 metric tons of butter to Russia for foods production will be extended from June 16 to December 31, 2025, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"The subcommittee (for customs tariff and non-tariff regulation) supported the extension of the current tariff preference for the period from June 16 to December 31, 2025 on imports of 25,000 metric tons of butter, to be imported into the Russia for the use in food production. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture will confirm the target purpose of imports," the ministry said.

The decision is aimed at saturating the domestic market and restraining the rise in prices for such products, the ministry noted. "Its additional volumes will not adversely affect domestic producers," the press service added.