MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Kiev may be deliberately setting unacceptable conditions for negotiations to later blame Russia for a failure in talks; Thailand-Cambodia conflict has escalated sharply, triggering renewed international mediation efforts; and Russia and the UAE aim to double bilateral trade to $20 bln. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

Kiev is putting forward conditions unacceptable to Russia in order to later accuse Moscow of sabotaging the negotiations, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. Vladimir Zelensky unexpectedly declared that he was ready to hold elections in Ukraine, while simultaneously insisting that security be ensured by the United States and Europe. In practice, this would amount to a ceasefire outside of any peace agreement, which contradicts Moscow’s position.

Kiev will once again attempt to blame Russia for a breakdown in the negotiations, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for Crimes of the Kiev Regime Rodion Miroshnik said. Ukraine, he noted, is posturing in response to pressure from the United States and to Trump’s demands that it make maximum progress on the plan he proposed.

At present, Zelensky is stalling to rewrite the terms of the agreement proposed by Donald Trump: having rejected the American plan, Kiev and Brussels are coordinating their own, the newspaper writes. The statements made by the heads of the Kiev regime should not be taken seriously, Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmitruk told Izvestia.

"For Zelensky today, any statements are nothing more than a PR move – an attempt to remain visible and create the illusion of political relevance. <…> There can no longer be any talk of agreeing ‘not to strike energy facilities’ while the entire system of warfare continues. Without a political decision, discussing technical parameters is meaningless," Verkhovna Rada deputy Artem Dmitruk told Izvestia.

He added that Russia, the United States, and other international actors can now address issues of peace and a cessation of hostilities only with a legitimate Ukrainian authority. Zelensky, he stressed, is no longer regarded as part of this process and cannot participate in it.

"Zelensky links the prospect of holding elections with security guarantees provided by the United States and European countries. For now, it is difficult to imagine in what manner and in what capacity this security would be ensured. Russia has consistently opposed the presence of additional troops from third countries as a security force during any potential cessation of hostilities," staff member of the Department of International Relations and Integration Processes at the Faculty of Political Science of Moscow State University Ilya Shcherbakov said.

A new round of escalation in the long-standing conflict flared over the past weekend, and the Thai military has now announced the start of a joint Navy and Air Force operation, Izvestia writes. Both sides have already sustained fatalities and injuries, including among civilians, and roughly 500,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. Washington has finally acknowledged that the conflict has reignited, and Donald Trump intends to bring the parties back to the negotiating table.

The peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, concluded in October with Trump’s mediation, is presented by the American president as one of his major achievements and as grounds for awarding him the Nobel Peace Prize. Nevertheless, this accord, like the agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, is now on the verge of collapse, US media note.

For both Cambodia and Thailand, the United States is an important trading partner, which gives Washington considerable leverage in the peace process, Grigory Kucherenko, Junior Research Fellow in the Department for New Challenges in South and Southeast Asia at the Center for the Indo-Pacific Region of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Izvestia.

"Beyond tariffs, Donald Trump can reduce imports from both countries or alter their trade status with the United States - he has a wide range of tools. The only question is how far he is prepared to go. At the same time, US involvement alone is not enough to resolve the crisis, as Washington does not fully understand its underlying causes," the expert continued.

Kucherenko noted that the conflict is unlikely to escalate into a full-scale war, but its duration remains difficult to predict. Thailand is pursuing several objectives. Domestically, it aims to preserve and strengthen the standing of the armed forces, which was somewhat shaken after the elections. In foreign policy terms, Thailand is also seeking to reinforce control over disputed territories. It is because of these territories and the absence of a clearly demarcated border that the Thai-Cambodian conflict has been smoldering for more than a century.

Russia is counting on the resolution of the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia within the framework of the arrangements reached with US mediation in Kuala Lumpur, the Russian Embassy in Phnom Penh told Izvestia. The Russian Embassy in Cambodia also noted that, for now, there is no risk of the conflict escalating into a full-scale war.

On December 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin received Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in the Kremlin. This is his second visit to Russia in 2025 - earlier, in June in St. Petersburg, the two leaders signed a declaration on strategic partnership and spoke at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. According to experts interviewed by Vedomosti, Indonesia’s outreach to Russia reflects both Jakarta’s interest in nuclear, defense and agricultural cooperation and Prabowo’s domestic political calculations, while ASEAN states increasingly view Moscow as a valuable third force amid US-China rivalry.