Trump criticizes George Clooney's acquisition of French citizenship

WASHINGTON, January 1. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has blasted the acquisition of French citizenship by actor George Clooney and his family and criticized the French migration policy.

"George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On December 29, AFP reported that Clooney, along with his wife and two children, received French citizenship.