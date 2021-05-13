Putin orders unified security standards for schools in Russia

According to Putin, "the Kazan tragedy has shown that problems remain in such an extremely important issue for all regions, as the security of educational facilities."

NOVO OGARYOVO, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has handed down instructions to hammer out a single approach regarding security measures for educational facilities across the entire country.

Putin recalled that a similar order was made in 2018, followed by a governmental decree, "but not everything was done in full, or at a proper level."

"I order the government to promptly introduce a single approach to ensuring the security and anti-terror protection of educational facilities," President Putin said during a meeting with the government.

According to the head of state, "the system is built, but a lot is left up to the local authorities, and the schools themselves."

"There must be a single approach across the country in general. And this area must be kept under constant supervision, together with the regions," the leader noted.