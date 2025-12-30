Kiev saboteur killed in southwest Russia while attempting to blow up gas supply system

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have prevented the destruction of part of the gas distribution system in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria Region by killing a Ukrainian saboteur, the FSB press service reported.

"The Federal Security Service in the Kabardino-Balkaria Region has thwarted sabotage organized by Ukrainian special services," the FSB said. "As a result of operational measures, a resident of Nalchik was identified who, acting on instructions from his handler, was planning to blow up a section of the republic’s gas distribution system."

According to the FSB, the man had undergone special training at a Ukrainian special operations forces camp before returning to Russia via other countries.

"At the time of detention, the saboteur offered armed resistance and was killed by return fire," the press service said. "He was carrying a homemade explosive device with a yield of up to five kilograms of TNT equivalent, a Ukrainian-made Fort assault rifle, and ammunition."

No law enforcement officers or civilians were injured in the incident, the FSB said.