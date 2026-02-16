Russia increases mackerel imports by 14% in value terms in 2025

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. In 2025, Russia increased its mackerel imports by 2% in physical terms and by 14% in value terms, the Fish Union told TASS.

"Russian mackerel imports in 2025 rose year-on-year by 2% in volume and by 14% in value, reaching 70,000 tons worth $160 mln, according to calculations by the Fish Union’s Analytical Center based on data from foreign customs authorities," the statement said.

It was specified that, in physical terms, supplies of Pacific mackerel from China increased by 57% to 20,000 tons; Atlantic mackerel from Morocco rose 2.6-fold to 6,000 tons; and Pacific mackerel from Chile surged sevenfold to 3,000 tons. At the same time, imports of Atlantic mackerel from the Faroe Islands declined by 25% to 35,000 tons, while Pacific mackerel shipments from South Korea decreased by 9% to 5,000 tons.

According to the Fish Union’s Analytical Center, mackerel imports contribute to expanding the product assortment on the domestic market and help maintain both the physical and economic accessibility of mackerel for Russia’s population. "The growth in retail chain sales indicates strong demand for mackerel in Russia’s fish market," the center noted.

The union also reported that frozen mackerel sales in 2025 across eight major federal retail chains increased by 15% in volume terms and by 50% in value terms.

In 2025, Russia’s Atlantic mackerel catch rose by 15% to 133,000 tons, while Pacific mackerel harvest increased by 60% to 8,600 tons.