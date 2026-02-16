German top diplomat explains delays in air defense missile deliveries to Kiev

BERLIN, February 16. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said interruptions in deliveries of air defense missiles to Ukraine are due to the fact that Berlin has no remaining stocks.

"Partly because we don’t have any left," the minister said in an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, commenting on the supply disruptions reported by Kiev. "And the Patriot interceptors we do have come straight off the production line in the United States. To be honest, everything coming off that line is going directly to Ukraine under a mechanism that is largely financed by Europeans, and to a large extent by Germany. Other European countries could contribute more," he added.

The minister emphasized that "this does not depend on Germany." "We have provided everything available to us. We are providing funding. <…> Europeans should do more," he said, referring to other European Union member states.