Moscow Exchange transfers ruble-dollar pair trading from OTC to CETS

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange has transferred transactions with the US dollar - Russian ruble currency pair from the over-the-counter market (OTCM) to the currency exchange trading system (CETS), the trading platform said.

"Since February 16, transactions with the US dollar - Russian ruble currency pair are transferred from OTCM to CETS. The instrument is intended for currency position management and will enable a broader range of traders to have access to establishing trading and arbitration strategies across available instruments for the USDRUB currency pair when making the transfer to the exchange trading conditions," the Moscow Exchange said.

The trades with the currency pair will be made from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Moscow time (7:00 am - 4:00 pm UTC). "Position closing in the instrument takes place by making a deal of the opposite direction and fixing the trade result in rubles," the bourse informed.

Since June 13, 2024, the Moscow Exchange suspended trading in the dollar and the euro because of US sanctions against it and the National Clearing Center. The Bank of Russia is using reporting statements of banks and data from OTC trading to set dollar and euro rates against the ruble.