MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Canadian hockey legend Phil Esposito believes that not allowing Russia to take the ice at this year's Winter Olympic Games cheapens the contest.

"I think it's a disgrace that Russia is not being able to play in the Olympics, the hockey <…> Whenever they say it's the best on best, it isn't, without Russia in it," Esposito said in an interview with TASS.

In February 2022, the IIHF suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the IIHF had no say in this.

2026 Winter Olympics

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.