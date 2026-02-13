Russia did not abandon dollar, the US restricted transactions with it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia has never abandoned the dollar; the US restricted its use for transactions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"After all, no one abandoned the use of dollars. It was the issuing country, the United States, that restricted a number of countries' right to use the dollar. And these countries, naturally, are using alternative payment methods, alternative forms," he recalled.

"If the dollar is attractive, then, of course, everyone will return to using it, including alongside other currencies," he added.

The Kremlin official commented on a Bloomberg report about a "Kirill Dmitriev plan" that envisions the possibility of establishing joint ventures with the US and settlements in dollars.

However, the agency accompanied these assumptions with evaluative comments, primarily of a political nature. Peskov confirmed that Moscow is interested in cooperation with Washington, stating that this involves practical interaction. He noted that companies from both countries, particularly American ones, are interested in such cooperation, wishing to return to the Russian market.