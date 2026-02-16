MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to divert attention from the Epstein files with their statements about the alleged poisoning of blogger Alexey Navalny (listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia), Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on Channel One on European statements and the fact that the US distanced itself from them, the diplomat pointed out that she does not intend to "distance herself from these statements, because she knows what is going on." "This statement was necessary to interrupt the information agenda, which, from the Western perspective, was literally ruined by the publication of the Epstein files," the spokeswoman explained.

"The scale, reaction, and impact they had on the whole world - and I don't mean the political science community, journalists, or those mentioned in one way or another, but rather the entire world - are probably comparable to a global flood," she noted. "Something was needed to direct the international community's attention in a different direction," the diplomat pointed out.

According to Zakharova, Westerners once hyped up the topic of Navalny to the utmost forcing the topic of his poisoning upon the world for many years. "Among other things, there is an element of detective work, conspiracy theories, and so on, which may interest people in some way," she pointed out. All this is necessary in order to "overshadow the Epstein issue," she added.

There is also a second reason, the diplomat noted: the entire Munich Security Conference was devoted to the topic of Russia's alleged aggression. "Something was needed to get the ball rolling, some kind of signal or trigger." "Previously, this role was played by the so-called presidents who represented not Ukraine, but the Kiev regime," she pointed out.

Now, the diplomat emphasized, no one takes these representatives of the Kiev regime seriously: "They are marginalized even by the Western community. Accordingly, a springboard was needed to continue pushing the thesis that Russia is about to attack."

About statement

On February 14, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France released a joint statement. They claimed that Navalny had been poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin found in the skin of an Ecuadorian tree frog. The statement specified that this conclusion was based on the analysis of Navalny's biomaterials. Representatives of the aforementioned countries then accused Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention.

However, Zakharova told TASS that these allegations are misinformation intended to distract from Western countries' pressing problems.