Russian e-commerce turnover surge six-fold recently — PM

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover on digital platforms in Russia has surged by six times in recent years, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when opening the strategic session on platform economy regulation.

"Russian online commerce is becoming increasingly popular. Its turnover increased by almost six times in late years," Mishustin said. Digital platforms are proactively developing and link sellers and buyers, which reduces expenses of entrepreneurs and helps them to promptly explore new sales markets, optimize logistics processes and offer a wide range of their goods to people that can be quickly and simply purchased at home as a consequence, he added.

Marketplaces, food delivery and taxi services account for a bulk of such sales, the prime minister noted. "Owing to such platforms, more than a million vendors are developing their businesses and expanding the geography of buyers, using for such purpose the most modern tools, the infrastructure of online platforms and pickup points that are present where chain stores are event not available, so that it becomes convenient to receive the most diverse products for residents of not only major cities but remote settlements also," he added.