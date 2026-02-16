Ukraine suffers setbacks in Zaporozhye Region, 'compensates' them with terror — governor

GENICHESK, February 16. /TASS/. Ukraine, provided it has the means, steps up terror against civilians in the Kherson Region after the situation in the Zaporozhye Region has worsened, Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said.

"There are usually two scenarios for the shelling of civilians. Either the Ukrainian army tries to "compensate" its failures by increasing terror against civilians, or, on the contrary, they intensify because of the lack of people and funds," he told TASS.

Saldo said that the situation on the Zaporozhye direction impacts the situation in the neighboring Kherson Region.

"This affects both the intensity and the nature of the actions in the Kherson area. In practice, fluctuations are visible: there are spikes, there are pauses, but the overall risk for the frontline districts remains high," he added.