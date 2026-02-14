MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has dismissed claims that blogger Alexey Navalny, who is officially designated as a terrorist and extremist in Russia, was poisoned with frog-derived poison as a Western propaganda hoax.

"When the test results are available and the formulas for the substances are disclosed, we will comment accordingly," Zakharova stated. "Until then, all such assertions are merely propaganda aimed at diverting attention from pressing Western issues." She criticized the timing of these allegations, noting, "Just as the investigation into the Nord Stream explosions was about to yield results, suddenly Navalny's poisoning is brought into focus. When asked for Navalny's test results, Western officials instead circulated sensational stories about the Skripals. This pattern continues unabated."

On February 14, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Sweden, and France issued a joint statement claiming that Navalny was allegedly poisoned with epibatidine, a toxin derived from the skin of the Ecuadorian poison dart frog. Their conclusion was reportedly based on analyses of Navalny's biological samples. These countries accused Russia of violating the Chemical Weapons Convention in connection with the incident.