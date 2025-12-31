China to shift to more proactive macroeconomic policy in 15th five-year plan — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. China intends to pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy starting in 2026 with the launch of its 15th five-year plan, aiming to ensure high-quality economic growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated during the New Year tea reception of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as quoted by China Central Television.

Reviewing the past year, the Chinese leader stressed that the 14th five-year plan for socio-economic development (2021-2025) has been successfully implemented, noting that "the economic, scientific, technological and defense capabilities, along with China’s overall national strength, have risen to a new level." Looking ahead to 2026, Xi Jinping stressed the need to follow the overarching guiding principle of "steady progress alongside ensured stability."

The Chinese president added that the country will "pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy, promoting qualitative improvement and prudent quantitative growth of the economy.".