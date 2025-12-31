{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

China to shift to more proactive macroeconomic policy in 15th five-year plan — Xi Jinping

The Chinese president added that the country will pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. China intends to pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy starting in 2026 with the launch of its 15th five-year plan, aiming to ensure high-quality economic growth, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated during the New Year tea reception of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as quoted by China Central Television.

Reviewing the past year, the Chinese leader stressed that the 14th five-year plan for socio-economic development (2021-2025) has been successfully implemented, noting that "the economic, scientific, technological and defense capabilities, along with China’s overall national strength, have risen to a new level." Looking ahead to 2026, Xi Jinping stressed the need to follow the overarching guiding principle of "steady progress alongside ensured stability."

The Chinese president added that the country will "pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy, promoting qualitative improvement and prudent quantitative growth of the economy.".

Tags
ChinaXi Jinping
Trump called Russia ‘invincible’ after May 9 Victory Day Parade in Moscow — NYT
The publication also notes that, when assessing leverage for making deals, Trump has always believed that the advantage lies with the strongest
Read more
Zelensky wouldn't dare to attack Putin's residence without direct order — ex-PM
Nikolay Azarov also stressed that the target had been chosen deliberately
Read more
West using Ukraine to analyze Russia’s combat tactics — head of Kherson region
Vladimir Saldo added that the line of engagement along the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region has not been an exception
Read more
One of longest New Year holiday periods begins in Russia
In all, January 2026 will have 15 workdays and 16 days off
Read more
Kiev saboteur killed in southwest Russia while attempting to blow up gas supply system
According to the FSB, the man had undergone special training at a Ukrainian special operations forces camp before returning to Russia via other countries
Read more
G20 foreign ministers meeting set for October 30-31, 2026 — Russian foreign ministry
The envoy also emphasized that Russia is preparing to take an active part in the G20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15, 2026
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about thwarted terrorist attack against schoolchildren in Adygea
A citizen of a Central Asian country, a supporter of an international terrorist organization banned in Russia, has been detained
Read more
Romania joins program to buy US weapons for Ukraine
Romania will allocate 50 million euro to purchase weapons for Ukraine
Read more
Incident with tankers get caught in Marmara Sea resolved
Involvement of rescuers was not needed
Read more
Cosmonauts wish Russians to believe in miracles in New Year congratulations from space
Kud-Sverchkov wished all Russians health, well-being and the New Year spirit
Read more
Over 882,000 Ukrainian men now EU refugees — statistics agency
Most Ukrainian refugees live in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic
Read more
Outgoing year created possibilities for restoring ties with US — ambassador
Darchiev also expressed his gratitude to "concerned compatriots and friendly American citizens" for preserving the memory of US-Russia cooperation during World War II
Read more
Putin orders to expand security belt on border with Ukraine in 2026
"This is a very important task," the Russian president said
Read more
Attack on Putin's residence was guided by NATO systems, expert says
Andrey Marochko believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack
Read more
Poland views Ukraine as client country — Russian senator
According to Alexey Pushkov, Warsaw has always dreamed of a Poland 'from sea to sea'
Read more
Starlink being used to destabilize governments — diplomat
The diplomat cited as examples Iran and Venezuela, where thousands of Starlink terminals were imported to coordinate protests and spread disinformation
Read more
Gazprom believes Qatar's quagmire won't become 'catastrophe' for LNG market
"The European market is still separate from the markets of Asia and the US. The impact, if it emerges, won’t be so catastrophic," Gazprom says
Read more
By continuing support to Kiev, NATO is losing — Dutch expert
The expert also believes that there is still a threat of the conflict becoming a protracted one because of Ukraine’s right-wing extremists’ reluctance to admit their defeat
Read more
Zelensky will have to hide for rest of life, Medvedev predicts
"The stinking Kiev bastard is trying to derail the settlement of the conflict", Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman said
Read more
Kiev’s provocations have no power over Putin-Trump dialogue — Kremlin
"The leaders maintain a trusting dialogue and continue to engage in talks," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy
AccoSuch Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful," Matthew Whittaker said
Read more
Yemen declares state of emergency for 90 days amid UAE-backed offensive
The chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council also announced a 72-hour air, sea, and land blockade on all ports, airports, and border crossings
Read more
Loading of Russian Railways to be 1.1 bln tons as of 2025 year-end — minister
According to the Russian Railways, shipments totaled 1.21 bln metric tons over eleven months of 2025, which is 5.6% less than in the like period of the last year
Read more
Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat
"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever," Vladislav Maslennikov said
Read more
IN BRIEF: Global reactions to Kiev’s attack on Putin’s residence
The Russian leader told Donald Trump that Moscow's position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be reassessed
Read more
Escalation between UAE and Saudi Arabia diplomatic challenge for US — WSJ
The confrontation between the two Gulf states could lead to an expansion of hostilities in a region already gripped by conflict
Read more
Ukrainian forces near Druzhkovka lost 15 armored vehicles to UAV strikes Rubicon center
The targeted equipment included T-64BV and T-80U tanks, an M113 armored personnel carrier, and an American-made M109A6 Paladin self-propelled gun
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West repels three Ukrainian attacks on Kupyansk direction — top brass
Russian forces also struck energy facilities used for Ukraine's military-industrial complex
Read more
UAE ends its counter-terrorism mission in Yemen
This decision was made in "the context of a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of the current phase"
Read more
Russian stock indices show mixed performance in 2025
The MOEX Russia Index lost 116 points to 2,766.62 points this year, the RTS Index gained 220.91 points to 1,114.13 points
Read more
Security advisers from Ukraine, coalition of the willing nations to meet in Kiev on Jan 3
Vladimir Zelensky thanked US President Donald Trump for his readiness to take part in all effective formats
Read more
Afghani injures five people with crowbar in English hospital — police
The victims are being treated in the hospital, there is no threat to their lives
Read more
Port infrastructure in Odessa region damaged in overnight explosions
Facilities in the ports of Yuzhny and Chernomorsk were damaged
Read more
IN BRIEF: What’s known about Kiev's attempt to attack Putin’s residence in Novgorod Region
According to Sergey Lavrov, Moscow will not leave Kiev's attack unanswered
Read more
Belarusian top brass confirms Oreshnik missile system goes on combat duty in republic
The Oreshnik missile system arrived in Belarus pursuant to a decision made by the Russian and Belarusian leaders
Read more
US Treasury removes ex-Sberbank executive Alexandra Buriko from sanctions list
The department did not provide any explanation for this move
Read more
Russia to retaliate Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia’s actions against Russian embassies — MFA
On December 30, the charges d'affaires of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where they were presented with a strong protest
Read more
Press review: Russia may revise Ukraine talks post attack and China launches Taiwan drills
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 30th
Read more
Russia promises to invigorate OSCE work
Russia's new permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Dmitry Polyansky said that it will soon become clear to what extent the OSCE members and European countries as a whole are ready for diplomatic work
Read more
Xi Jinping ready to work with Putin to achieve new heights in 2026 — TV
He recalled that Russia and China were planning to hold a series of measures in 2026-2027 as part of the Russia-China Cross Years of Education
Read more
Diplomat points to OHCHR biasedness due to silence after attack on Putin’s residence
Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva Office and other Geneva-based international organizations Gennady Gatilov noted that an increasing number of states condemned the Kiev regime's terrorist attack
Read more
Netanyahu claims Iran starts restoring production of ballistic missiles
Netanyahu claimed that after the Fordow nuclear facility was "obliterated," Tehran may try to restore its nuclear program at "other sites"
Read more
Bulgarian authorities allow the Sofia Metro to receive Russian spare parts
The exception will be valid until March 31, 2027
Read more
Russia to demonstrate SJ-100, Il-114-300 jets at air show in India
SJ-100 and Il-114 aircraft are also planned to be placed on a static display for showing to potential customers, the Russian trade mission in India added
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about meeting on special op with Putin
Russian President instructed to continue fulfilling special operation’s objectives in accordance with the General Staff’s plans
Read more
Belarusian leader calls attack on Putin’s residence savage state-level terrorism
Lukashenko also wonders who needs this
Read more
INTERVIEW: Russia waiting for US response to proposal on New START limits — diplomat
Polyansky has also expressed serious concern by the Golden Dome project of the United States, which includes space-based sensors, and the US refusal to negotiate on space security
Read more
Putin signs decree to call up reservists to protect critical facilities in 2026
The government has been instructed to approve the list of critical facilities and other vital infrastructure to be protected
Read more
Over thousand soldiers desert from Ukrainian army daily — reporter
Accoridng to Ukrainian journalist Vladimir Boyko, this number means the army is gone, and it can no longer be rebuilt
Read more
Obligatory evacuation announced in 45 settlements in Ukraine’s Dnepropetrovsk Region
Local authorities in Ukraine call evacuation when the frontline approaches populated localities
Read more
Mi-34M1 first 10-minute test flight successful — Russian Industry and Trade Ministry
The new helicopter is equipped with a crash-resistant fuel system and Russian-made avionics
Read more
Kiev to face retaliation for terrorist actions, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky "is trying to accuse Russia of lying, and claim that nothing like that happened"
Read more
Unipro completes upgrade of power unit at Surgutskaya plant
The plant underwent replacement of the turbine generator and electrical equipment, and the power generating unit was overhauled
Read more
Merz confirms negotiations on Ukraine taking place in Berlin
The German Chancellor said that the European and Canadian leaders participate in the talks
Read more
Trump furious over Ukraine's attempted attack on Putin's residence — politician
Florian Philippot also stated the need to "assess as soon as possible the extent of Europe and NATO's involvement in this insane act of sabotage"
Read more
Russia may launch an experiment in targeted recruitment of foreign workers in 2027
The experiment will involve the introduction of registers containing data on employers and foreign workers
Read more
Medvedev slams Zelensky ‘pathological liar, freeloader’
Security Council Deputy Chairman also noticed that Zelensky made US President Donald Trump sick of himself
Read more
German chancellor says year 2026 may be decisive for Europe
In his opinion, the year 2026 may be "the moment of a breakthrough"
Read more
Putin's New Year message to Russians to air at midnight as always — Kremlin
Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said that this year Putin's New Year's address will come from the Kremlin, also a well-established tradition
Read more
Andrey Guryev appointed as head of Russian part of BRICS Business Council
The directive came into force
Read more
Part of Zaporozhye Region left without power after Kiev’s attack on energy grid
According to the governor, air defense systems are operating, repair works have already begun
Read more
Attack on Putin’s residence marks major step towards Kiev’s collapse — expert
"The Kiev regime is betting on another round of escalation", Vadim Gigin, a member of the Belarusian lower house of parliament, said
Read more
Year 2025 marked by progress in Russian-Chinese relations — Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping pointed Russia and China’s successful implementation of visa-free travel, as well as the work to create an energy corridor, and dynamic cooperation in other areas
Read more
Financial Times calls its 2025 predictions most unsuccessful
Among the incorrect forecasts were a peaceful deal on Ukraine and bitcoin exceeding $200,000
Read more
INTERVIEW: Effect of Trump’s new approach to Ukraine felt at UN — diplomat
The US avoids anti-Russian attacks and calls for a peace agreement, noted Polyansky
Read more
Putin's whereabouts cannot be discussed publicly under current circumstances — Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones
Read more
FIS extends int’l neutral-status participation list by five more Russian freestyle skiers
The athletes at the issue are freestyle skiers Nikita Andreyev, Nikita Novitsky and Svetlana Andreyeva, as well as snowboarder rider Ilya Khurtin and ski jumper Ilya Mankov
Read more
Chief of Russian General Staff inspects Battlegroup North
He has heard reports from the commander of the group, Col. Gen. Yevgeny Nikiforov, about the current situation in the zone of responsibility
Read more
European politicians helping Zelensky against their countries’ interests — Russian MP
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, European countries transferred money to Kiev in hope of being compensated in the form of Russia's immobilized assets
Read more
Top defense official calls Russian army ‘world’s most combat-ready’
According to Andrey Belousov, the Russian army has proven in practice that it can ensure the country's sovereignty
Read more
China to shift to more proactive macroeconomic policy in 15th five-year plan — Xi Jinping
The Chinese president added that the country will pursue a more proactive and effective macroeconomic policy
Read more
Ukraine takes part in NATO Article 5 response drills for first time ever
Around 1,500 civil and military specialists took part in maneuvers all over Europe
Read more
Terror plot targeting schoolchildren thwarted in Adygeya — FSB
A citizen of a Central Asian country, who supports an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, has been detained
Read more
UAE ships with weapons received no permission to enter Yemeni port — coalition
These two vessels "also switched off their tracking and identification devices before entering the territorial waters of Yemen," the spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said
Read more
Ukrainians may support withdrawal of Ukrainian army from Donbass in referendum — pollster
Head of the Ukrainian sociological group Rating Alexey Antipovich confirmed that people in the western regions of Ukraine are less willing to support territorial concessions than those in the eastern regions
Read more
Switzerland declines to comment on Kiev's attempt to hit Putin's residence
The Swiss Foreign Ministry called on the parties to the conflict to "respect international humanitarian law" and again expressed its readiness to "act as a mediator" to resolve the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Norway’s Magnus Carlsen wins 2025 FIDE World Rapid Championship
The Norwegian chess player claimed his sixth World Rapid Championship title with a score of 10.5/13, finishing a full point ahead of the field
Read more
Tatneft becomes participant in methionine project
Russian oil producer Tatneft got 50% in Biomethionine company specializing in chemicals production, according to data from the united state register of legal entities, the other 50% in the project belong to NTL Chemical Technologies company
Read more
US blogger blames EU elites for Ukrainian attack on Russian president’s residence
"European elites are mired in corruption and are profiting from the war," Jozef Schutzman said
Read more
Trump’s reaction to attack on Putin’s residence and contacts with Kiev: Putin-Trump call
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin discussed the US-Ukrainian talks in Florida and agreed to continue their dialogue in the future "in quite a friendly fashion"
Read more
BRICS Plus to hold naval exercise in South African waters in early January
The exercise will be held on January 9-16 and will involve BRICS Plus navies "for an intensive programme of joint maritime safety operations, interoperability drills and maritime protection serials," the South African Ministry of Defense and Military Veterans said
Read more
Top Iranian diplomat urges colleagues to condemn Trump’s threats against Tehran
Mentioning the Israeli-US attack on Iran in June 2025, Abbas Araghchi said US president’s recent threats show the US administration’s plans to continue this illegal and aggressive process
Read more
Kiev discusses with Washington deployment of US troops in Ukraine — Zelensky
Moscow opposes the presence of NATO military personnel in Ukraine
Read more
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian servicemen attempting to break through to Kupyansk
According to the Russian Defense Ministry the FPV drones destroyed three pickup trucks used by Ukrainian militants to transport assault troops and Ukrainian infantry
Read more
Russian GDP reach $685.5 bln in Q3 2025 — statistics
The physical volume of GDP gained 0.6% against the like quarter of 2024
Read more
Ukraine saw no advancement on EU accession in 2025 — newspaper
The newspaper noted that "the already ambitious target of closing negotiations by 2028 is slipping out of reach"
Read more
Iran adds Canadian Navy to its list of terrorist organizations — Foreign Ministry
In June 2024, the Canadian authorities recognized the IRGC as a terrorist organization
Read more
Duma insists on tough response to Ukraine's drone attack on Putin's residence — Volodin
"For Vladimir Zelensky, military action is the only chance to remain in power and receive financial support from the European Union," Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Ukraine lost 3.6 bln euros in Western funding in 2025 by failing to meet EU conditions
Verkhovna Rada Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak described the last quarter of the year as a "total failure," resulting in a loss of 2.3 billion euros
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Bosnian Serb leader condemns attack on Putin’s residence as act of terrorism
This reveals Zelensky’s inability and reluctance to end the suffering of his own people, Milorad Dodik said
Read more
Two wounded in drone attack on south Russian port city of Tuapse
Also damaged five houses, a berth and oil processing equipment
Read more
Russian human rights ombudswoman calls on Kiev to return to large-scale prisoner exchanges
Russia continues to provide the Ukrainian side with lists of ordinary soldiers and military personnel whom it considers necessary for inclusion in exchanges
Read more
New housing sales by Russian developers above $63 bln in 2025
Analysts indicate market adaptation to high mortgage loan interest rates, growth of installment plan sales and sales for own funds among drivers of positive dynamics, including also a change in the sales structure
Read more
London considered overthrowing Zimbabwe's leader Mugabe in 2004 — FT
Zimbabwe was suffering hyperinflation, the sometimes violent occupation of white-owned farms and election rigging and harassment of the opposition by Mugabe’s ruling Zanu-PF party
Read more
Zelensky, Western media's denial of attack on Putin's residence is insane — Kremlin
In response to a question from a Western agency journalist regarding the possible public presentation of the attack’s evidence, Dmitry Peskov replied: "I don't think there should be any evidence here when such a massive drone raid was carried out"
Read more
Prep for war with Moscow now top narrative in EU policy — Russian senator
At present, European leaders are not considering the option of a direct military conflict with Russia, Alexey Pushkov added
Read more
Kiev loses nearly 17,000 soldiers, mercenaries near LPR in December — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the number of the Ukrainian armed forces’ sanitary losses and irreparable personnel losses has been increasing
Read more
Russia slams US’ reaction to ambassador’s comments on drone incident as unacceptable
Russia consider the Press Secretary’s assessments of Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the United States of America Anatoly Antonov’s comments on the incident with the MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea to be unacceptable, especially if they come from an employee of the US diplomatic service, Russian embassy spokesman Igor Girenko said
Read more
Canada's support for Ukraine example of strategic helplessness — Russian ambassador
"Ottawa is a hostage to its own political decisions," Oleg Stepanov said
Read more
Russia's retaliatory measures to create operational problems for Euroclear — FT
According to the report, Euroclear has hired 200 additional employees to handle frozen Russian assets on a permanent basis
Read more