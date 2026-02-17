Road network funding amount to $43.2 bln in 2025 — Russian transport minister

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The amount of road network financing in Russia stayed flat in annual terms and totaled 3.3 trillion rubles ($43.2 bln) in 2025, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin said at the meeting of the State Duma Committee for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development.

"The road network funding volume in 2025 was preserved at the level of the year of 2024 and totaled 3.3 trillion rubles; 1.4 trillion [rubles ($18.3 bln)] were from the federal budget, and 1.9 trillion [rubles ($24.9 bln)] were from the regional and local budgets," Nikitin noted.

In 2025, 1,600 km of were built and renovated in Russia, the minister said. Federal roads accounted for 500 km and regional ones accounted for 1,100 km. The result is 14% higher than in 2024.

26,800 km of roads were repaired in 2025, including the major repair. Russian regions accounted for the bulk of such repairs (21,700 km).

Over 22,600 km of motorways and eleven engineering structures were restored in 2025, the minister added. Plans for 2026 are to restore 1,850 km of roads and fifteen engineering structures.