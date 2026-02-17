Total length of Russian roads reach 1.58 mln km — Transport Ministry

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. The length of federal, regional and local motorways in Russia totals 1.58 mln km, according to the presentation of Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin for the meeting of the State Duma Committee for Transport and Transport Infrastructure Development.

As of January 1, 2025, local roads account for 1,015.3 thousand km. Regional roads stand at 502,500 km and federal roads equal 65,500 km.

Transportation by municipal passenger transport in 2025 remained flat in annual terms and totaled 14 bln people. Freight transportation by motor vehicles edged up by 1.5% annually to 6.9 bln metric tons.