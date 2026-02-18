EAEU-Iran free trade agreement opens market to over 2,000 goods from Russia

TEHRAN, February 18. /TASS/. The free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran, which entered into force last year, lifted restrictions on the supply of more than 2,000 commodity items from Russia to the republic, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters.

"The agreement lifted restrictions on the supply of over 2,000 items to Iran, including confectionery, flour, light industry products, and certain types of machinery and equipment," he said on the sidelines of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The two countries face the challenge of not only maintaining the current rate of growth in mutual trade, but also qualitatively expanding its structure, the minister added.

"Our common goal is to ensure maximum efficiency in relations between Russian and Iranian businesses and government agencies and to support sustainable growth in trade turnover, achieving greater diversification," he stressed.