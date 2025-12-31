Russia-EU relations may change under new European Commission — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. It’s too early to say that the Russian-EU dialogue is lost forever, because relations may change under a new European Commission, Vladislav Maslennikov, Director of the Department of European Problems at the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told the Izvestia newspaper.

"I don’t think that the Russia-EU dialogue is lost forever. The European Commission is always elected for a particular term. And the current European Commission also has its term, and a new commission will be elected when it expires," the diplomat said.

"I wish the EU finally realize that, in fact, they are the ones to suffer from their policy of sanctions against Russia," he continued. "Sooner or later they will have to review their approach, because Russia will forever remain their neighbor on the [Eurasian] continent.".