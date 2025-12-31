FACTBOX: Major man-made disasters of 2025

TASS FACTBOX. TASS editors have compiled a list of the largest man-made disasters of 2025 that resulted in significant loss of life, excluding aviation and maritime accidents.

Building collapse

On March 28 in Bangkok, Thailand, a 30-story building under construction for the Office of the Auditor General collapsed. The disaster, triggered by a powerful earthquake in neighboring Myanmar, claimed 95 lives and injured nine others. The Auditor General's building was the only structure in Bangkok that couldn't withstand the seismic impact and fell apart.

Mine accident

In January, illegal miners were trapped in a disused gold and uranium mine in Stilfontein, South Africa. Authorities blocked the delivery of water, food, and other supplies to the miners. Over 1,500 people were rescued with the help of volunteers using ropes. However, many couldn't make it out on their own. The rescue operation, conducted from January 13-16, recovered the bodies of 78 victims. Most deaths were due to exhaustion and dehydration.

Stampede

On January 28, a massive stampede occurred during the Kumbh Mela festival in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, northern India. The incident, caused by a breach in police barricades, resulted in 37 deaths and around 60 injuries. Reports in Indian and British media suggested the death toll could be as high as 82.

Explosion

On April 26, a series of powerful explosions at Shahid Rajaei Port, 14 miles (23 km) west of Bandar Abbas, Iran, sparked a major fire in the container terminal area. The blasts, originating in the hazardous materials storage section, shattered windows within a several-kilometer radius, destroyed the port's administrative building, and obliterated over 10,000 containers. Official reports confirmed 57 deaths, including 15 firefighters and port staff, with over 1,000 injured. Negligence in handling explosive materials was cited as the cause.

Fire

On November 25, a massive fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in Hong Kong, China. The blaze, fueled by bamboo scaffolding covered with tarpaulin nets, spread rapidly. Preliminary reports indicated 161 deaths and 79 injuries. Seven of the eight 31-story buildings were gutted. Investigators blamed the rapid spread of the fire on safety violations during renovation work.

Bridge collapse

On July 9, a section of the Gambhir Bridge over the Mahisagar River in Padra, Gujarat, western India, collapsed. The disaster, occurring during morning rush hour, involved two trucks, a minibus, and several cars plunging into the river. At least 22 people died, with dozens more injured. Investigators attributed the collapse to critical wear and tear on the 40-year-old bridge's support structures and lapses in maintenance standards.

Traffic accident

On August 19, a passenger bus collided with a motorcycle and a fuel tanker on a highway in the western Herat Province, Afghanistan. The bus veered off the road and caught fire. The accident claimed at least 79 lives, including 19 children, with only two survivors. Police cited excessive speed by the overloaded bus driver as the cause.

Fuel tanker explosion

On January 18, a fuel tanker overturned on a highway in Suleija, Nigeria. When locals began collecting the spilled fuel, an explosion ignited a massive fire. The incident resulted in over 100 deaths and at least 69 people suffering burns of varying severity.

