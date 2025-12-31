Outgoing year created possibilities for restoring ties with US — ambassador

WASHINGTON, December 31. /TASS/. The outgoing year has shown that there are still opportunities for restoring relations between Russia and the United States, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev said.

"The outgoing year was difficult, but it created possibilities for rebuilding the Russian-US relations, which were practically destroyed by the previous administration over the past years," he said in his New Year congratulations to Russian compatriots. "We are grateful to all of those who, at these difficult times, have resisted the virus of Russophobia."

Darchiev expressed his gratitude to "concerned compatriots and friendly American citizens" for preserving the memory of US-Russia cooperation during World War II.

"On our part, the embassy and the Russian diplomatic missions will continue to provide all possible support to your initiatives that help to build bridges between Russia and the United States," the ambassador said.