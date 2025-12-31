Year 2025 marked by progress in Russian-Chinese relations — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, December 31. /TASS/. The outgoing year was marked by progress in developing the comprehensive strategic partnership of China and Russia, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"China and Russia solemnly marked the 80th anniversary of victory in China’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War, and the World War II, sending to the whole world a powerful signal that peace, justice and the people will undoubtedly prevail," the China Central Television quoted the Chinese leader, who has sent a congratulatory letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The Year 2025 also saw more decisive steps in the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership and coordination between China and Russia in the new era," Xi Jinping said.

Xi Jinping recalled that the two leaders held meetings in Moscow and Beijing in the outgoing year to have a detailed discussion on issues of bilateral concern.

He also pointed Russia and China’s successful implementation of visa-free travel, as well as the work to create an energy corridor, and dynamic cooperation in other areas.