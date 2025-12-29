MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Kiev will face retaliation for its terrorist actions, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"It’s really a brutal terrorist regime based on a Nazi matrix," she told the Rossiya-1 TV channel, adding: "However, they will face retaliation."

Zakharova pointed out that Vladimir Zelensky "is trying to accuse Russia of lying, and claim that nothing like that happened." According to her, Zelensky’s behavior is making it clear that he continues to believe he’s doing the right thing.

In Zakharova’s view, Zelensky "is sending a message to those who pay him that he will continue like that, and even if he’s caught red-handed, he will cover them up."

"Zelensky has disrupted talks before. <...> Why? The reason is that they don’t need peace, they aren’t getting paid for peace but for acts of terrorism and extremism, and the continued bloodshed," she added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday that on the night of December 28-29, Ukraine had launched a terrorist attack on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, launching 91 unmanned aerial vehicles. All drones were destroyed by air defenses; there were no reports of casualties or damage, Lavrov noted. The action was carried out by Kiev amid intensive negotiations to resolve the Ukraine conflict, the top Russian diplomat stressed.