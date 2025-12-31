Every third Russian decorates their New Year’s tree with Soviet toys – poll

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. New Year’s toys remain a central symbol of the holiday for 41% of Russians; they are not just decorations but a part of family history and cherished memories, with 52% of citizens regularly using traditional decorations such as balls, stars, and snowflakes, and every third Russian (36%) adorning their tree with Soviet-era toys, the Rosgosstrakh insurance company poll reveals.

Experts also found that 75% of respondents confirmed that their families still preserve tree decorations from previous generations. At the same time, according to the poll, Russians update their tree decorations with varying frequency: 42% buy new decorations every few years, 36% replace only broken or lost items, and 22% purchase new toys annually.

The survey also revealed that 57% of respondents prefer toys produced at a particular factory, 23% favor sets made during the Soviet era, and 20% choose handmade items. Additionally, experts found that every sixth Russian (15%) collects tree decorations. Among these collectors, 40% regularly connect with like-minded individuals to exchange items, while 60% collect primarily for themselves. Furthermore, according to the survey, for 42% of respondents, if a toy is interesting for their collection, its price does not matter, while 23% are willing to spend up to 5,000 rubles ($63) on it, 20% up to 500 rubles ($6), and 15% between 500 and 1,000 rubles (between $6 and $12).

Moreover, the survey showed that nearly half of collectors (44%) estimate the value of their New Year’s decoration sets at over 100,000 rubles ($1,263), 26% consider them priceless, 17% have not calculated their value, and 13% possess a collection worth over 1 million rubles ($12,642).

The poll was conducted among 1,227 respondents across all Russian federal districts.