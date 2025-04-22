Kiev launched nearly 30 strike UAVs on Crimea during truce, all of them downed — expert

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched nearly 30 strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Crimean Peninsula during the Easter truce and all of them were shot down by Russian air defense systems, military expert Vitaly Kiselyov said on Tuesday.

"Despite the Easter truce declared by our president, the enemy did not stop strikes on our combat formations and civilian cities, launching drones. About 27 strike drones were launched from the Nikolayev Region against the Crimean Peninsula. Some of the UAVs managed to reach it [the peninsula] and all of them were shot down as they approached Sevastopol," the military expert said during a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live television channel.

The number of UAVs launched by the Ukrainian military against Crimea alone during the Easter truce is evidence that Kiev will "continue reinforcing its UAV grouping as it considers it to be the most promising," he said.

"And, of course, handlers from Britain and France did not give their permission to the ceasefire," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire on the eve of Easter at a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and urged the Ukrainian side to observe the truce. Gerasimov handed down orders to all of Russia’s battlegroups in the special military operation area to halt fire. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 21 that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea. The Ukrainian military also carried out attacks by 90 unmanned aerial vehicles, including eight UAVs outside the area of the special military operation, it said.

In general, the intensity of the Ukrainian army’s fire and combat operations decreased significantly along the entire frontline in the daytime during the truce, the ministry said.

With the expiry of the truce, Russian forces continued the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.