DOHA, December 15. /TASS/. Russian diplomats actively oppose Western efforts to politicize the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption, which is currently underway in Doha, Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky told TASS.

Lyubinsky pointed out that "it is well known that the collective West often applies double standards across various spheres. The fight against corruption is particularly vulnerable to politicization and undue pressure on countries and governments deemed undesirable." He emphasized that Russia "consistently works to counteract Western attempts to politicize the conference’s agenda, which are often accompanied by the introduction of unrelated international security issues lacking proper mandate or expertise."

He condemned "the illegal use of sanctions, labeling, and the imposition of unilateral standards and fabricated rules," adding that Moscow "raises concerns over politically motivated refusals to provide legal assistance and extradite corrupt officials, in violation of international obligations."

The Doha forum, running from December 15 to 19, brings together participants to discuss key issues such as corruption prevention, criminal prosecution, international legal cooperation, asset recovery, and the implementation review mechanism of the Convention.