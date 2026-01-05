US operation in Venezuela confirms ‘collapse’ of liberal world order — Hungarian PM

BUDAPEST, January 5. /TASS/. The US actions against Venezuela have provided further evidence that the current global order is unraveling, while the new world is yet to fully emerge, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

He reiterated that his government intends to remain on a "path of peace and security." "In the first days of this year, we received an important reminder that the liberal world order is in a state of collapse," Orban said, referring to the US military operation authorized by President Donald Trump to capture the Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. The Hungarian prime minister added that Trump’s return to the White House a year ago delivered a "fatal blow" to the liberal world order.

"However, the new world has yet to take clear form. Even more unstable, unpredictable, and dangerous years lie ahead," Orban wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by the Meta corporation, designated as extremist in Russia).

He said that if his party, Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union, wins the parliamentary elections scheduled for April, Hungary will continue to pursue "a policy of peace and security." "We do not want to send Hungarian youth to the front lines, and we do not want to destroy the country or the Hungarian economy," Orban stated, emphasizing that Hungary intends to "stay away from the war in Ukraine.".