Zaporozhye nuclear plant to get two more licenses in 2026 — director

ENERGODAR, January 6. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant plans to receive two more licenses for operation of power generating units 2 and 6 in 2026, plant director Yury Chernichuk told TASS in an interview.

"We expect the license for power generating unit 2 early this year, and one more license for power generating unit 6 in the second half of 2026," Chernichuk said.

The nuclear plant has also obtained earlier the license for the use of radiation sources and for the dry storage facility of spent nuclear fuel, he added.