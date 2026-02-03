First group of Palestinians returns to Gaza from Egypt — TV

CAIRO, February 3. /TASS/. The first group of Palestinians has returned to the Gaza Strip from Egypt after receiving medical treatment, Egyptian TV channel Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya reported

A bus with residents reportedly entered Gaza via the Rafah crossing, headed to Khan Yunis escorted by WHO vehicles, with all passengers to undergo medical examinations. The number of people was not specified.

Since the October 2023 conflict escalation, Rafah had only operated for exits from Gaza. Entry was limited to humanitarian aid trucks, although, throughout 2025, humanitarian cargoes were reaching the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom and El-Aouga crossings after checks by the Israeli military.