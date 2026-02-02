Russia condemns threats of new strikes on Iran as inadmissible — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia condemns any interference in Iran’s domestic political processes and slams the threats of new military strikes on that country as inadmissible, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"We strongly condemn the undermining external interference in political processes in Iran. It should be noted that the country’s government is demonstrating its readiness for a constructive dialogue with society in an effort to find effective ways of neutralizing negative socio-economic impacts of the West’s hostile policy. Threats of new military strikes on Iran’s territory are categorically inadmissible," the ministry said.

"Those who are hatching plans to use the externally-instigated riots as a pretext to repeat aggression against Iran, like the one in June 2025, must be aware of the adverse impact of such actions on the situation in the Middle East and global international security. We resolutely reject any attempts to blackmail Iran’s foreign partners by increased tariffs," the ministry emphasized.